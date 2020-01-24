Cycle initiative for Stonehaven pupils

An initiative is under way in Stonehaven to support youth cycling.

Stonehaven Cycling Club and local shop Bike Remedy have teamed up to help with the Bikeability programme in schools.

Over the last year, the club has aided pupils with bike checks at the start of the scheme.

Member Fiona Smith explained: “It was recognised that not all children had access to a bike, which is a situation we wanted to change so that as many pupils as possible could take part.

“The committee decided to use the donation received for helping out at the mid-summer beer happening to purchase bikes for the schools to use and have available for children without bikes to borrow during their Bikeability qualification.

“To maximise the effect of the donation, local shop Bike Remedy have generously sourced bikes at a discount.

“We are an adult cycling club with no youth division and supporting Bikeability at schools is something our members have been keen to support.”

The scheme aims to give children the skills and confidence needed to cycle safely.