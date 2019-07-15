Dance group put on a show at Dunnottar

Dunnottar Castle was recently the setting for a display by Highland dance group Dunvegan Dance Academy.

The dancers aged 14-20, from Maple Ridge, Canada, performed for around an hour in the castle’s restored drawing room as part of their tour of the UK and Ireland.

Combining traditional Highland dancing with a mix of contemporary music and Scottish jigs, the show was well-received.

They performed many traditional dances, including the famous sword dance.

Sarah Stubley, director of the Dance Academy, said: “It was lovely to have an audience. I’m glad the visitors liked the performance.

“I am so happy to be bringing this group of young ladies to Scotland, I’m sure they will make memories to last a lifetime.”

In Canada, the school has 70 performers aged from 3 to 30.

They perform at local festivals, parades and this year at nine venues in honour of Burns Night.

As well as Dunnottar, the group also performed at Fyvie Castle, Forres Highland Games and Dunvegan Castle – before moving on to England and Ireland.