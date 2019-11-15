Dedication for St James’ exhibition

The Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church is to dedicate the ‘Priests and Pipes’ exhibition in St James’ Church in Stonehaven.

The Most Revd Mark Strange will lead the service this Saturday, which will start at 4pm.

Bishop of Brechin, the Right Revd Andrew Swift will also be taking part.

The dedication will be attended by a large number of people who have contributed to the exhibition, including donors, suppliers and volunteers.

As the exhibition covers more than three centuries of church history and the role of church organs, the service will contain elements of previous celebrations held at St James and some special musical items, including a new piece specially commissioned from a local composer.

The display is the last of three phases of renovation in the church, costing more than £240,000 over four years.

The work included major repairs to the main roof timbers to overcome a dry rot infestation, replacement of the electrical switchgear and new heating, and a number of safety improvements, concluding with the ‘Priests and Pipes‘ exhibition.

Details are available on the website at https://www.stjames-stonehaven.org.uk/exhibition/.