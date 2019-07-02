Development wins top award for firm

Fotheringham Property Developments celebrated success recently when it picked up Best Age-Exclusive Development of the Year, at the Scottish Home Awards in Glasgow.

The Scottish Home Awards sponsored by Ross & Liddell, received a record amount of entries with 78 businesses battling it out in different categories to be crowned winners.

The awards were judged based on their design, innovation, marketing and customer care.

Fotheringham Property Developments picked up the award for its Eden Manor project located in the heart of Stonehaven. The grade 3 listed building had been abandoned for several years, and was fast becoming an eyesore for the local community.

Perfectly located only a short walk from the train station and town centre, Michael Fotheringham and his team sought to transform it into five luxury apartments and ten new-build, single-storey terraced homes ideal for the over 50s market.

Michael said: “Our faces on the night said it all. There is a huge amount of hard work and dedication that goes into each of our developments.

“While we thrive off the positive feedback we get from our clients, to be recognised nationally by the industry alongside other amazing companies is incredible.”

Fotheringham Property Developments, is a family run business based out of Gourdon and has been operating since 2002.

The team is well regarded for their high quality finishes and pride themselves on their customer experience.

Work has just started at Fotheringham Property Developments’ new development in Marykirk with its show home due open at the end of the summer. It is also in the final planning stages of its largest development yet at Johnshaven and is sponsoring the local Fish Festival on the August 3.