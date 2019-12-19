Dog found starved to death near Durris Bridge

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information following the discovery of the emaciated remains of a dog in woodland near Durris Bridge.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was notified by a member of the public who found the animal on Monday.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona McKenzie said: “The dog is a brindle, entire male, bull breed type dog.

“The person who alerted us to the dog found the body at around 3pm. It was placed under a fleece dressing gown, suggesting some care was taken with the body.

“The dog’s body was extremely emaciated and his ribs were clearly visible.

“A post mortem showed that the dog starved to death. His stomach was full of foreign objects, suggesting he was desperately trying to scavenge for food.

“This dog would have suffered a slow, painful death while in need of urgent veterinary care.

“It is an offence to fail to provide an adequate diet or veterinary treatment for an animal that is sick or injured.

“We would be keen to trace to the owners, as unfortunately the dog was not microchipped, and speak to them to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.”

The Scottish SPCA can be contacted by calling 03000 999 999.