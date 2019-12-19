Dredging contract for harbours

Aberdeenshire Council has committed itself to a three-year dredging contract for three North-east harbours it operates.

As statutory authority for Stonehaven, Banff, and Macduff, the council has a legal obligation to provide safe navigation for harbour users.

During a private session on Thursday, November 28, the council’s infrastructure services committee heard that maintenance dredging is required on an annual basis at the harbours to avoid excessive sediment from accumulating in the basins.

Officers said that given the nature of the work, it was desirable to have a combined contract agreed on a longer-term basis.

Director of infrastructure services, Stephen Archer, said: “This procurement will enable Aberdeenshire Council to appoint a specialist contractor to carry out maintenance dredging at Banff, Macduff and Stonehaven harbours on a three-year framework contract with the option of an additional 12-month extension, subject to the satisfactory performance of the supplier.

“The proposed framework will provide cost certainty over the term of the contract which, in turn, will enable more accurate forecasting of the requirements for the harbours revenue budget.”

Stonehaven is the largest of the recreational harbours in Aberdeenshire and has three basins extending to 18,200 square metres and 550 metres of berthing space on the quays. There are also additional mooring chains in the inner harbour.