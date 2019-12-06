Drumoak garden takes a lead in helping dogs

Scottish SPCA has unveiled a new sensory garden for dogs at its Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Drumoak.

The project is in partnership with craft brewer BrewDog with the facility called Woof Top Sensory Garden.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity cares for thousands of abused, injured or abandoned animals each year.

Acting centre manager Louise Griese said: “The idea behind the garden is to provide dogs with sensory stimulation they will never have experienced before.

“The garden is full of different scents, and in the summer months there will be dog friendly plants, which encourage them to use their senses and provides mental stimulation within the surroundings.”

Louise added: “The garden also includes different surfaces and textures which create an element of fun for the dogs, as well as many other objects and obstacles to provide exercise and to keep the dogs entertained.

“We’ve designed this area to incorporate as many different experiences for the dogs as possible including a safe, quiet space for them to relax in.”

The charity’s centre in Glasgow opened its sensory garden last year and since opening the team has seen positive changes in the confidence levels of the dogs, especially those which came from puppy farms.

Louise said the new garden at Drumoak was the result of a great team effort involving the local community.

She added: “We’re so grateful to the BrewDog Foundation for making this sensory garden possible.

“This will change the lives of dogs that come into our care and better prepare them for finding their loving, forever homes.”