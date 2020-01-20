Dunnottar Castle’s record number of visitors

Dunnottar Castle has enjoyed another record-breaking year for visitors.

More than 137,000 visited the attraction last year - up nearly 12,000 on the previous year.

The busiest months were July and August, when 52,545 people entered the castle over the two months - 38% of the total for the whole year.

Nine out of the twelve months saw an increase in tourists on 2018.

Proposals are also being drawn up for a visitor centre with plans nearly ready to be lodged.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists travelling to the attraction, but not entering it, is estimated to be at least double the figure.

Castle custodian Jim Wands said: “We are delighted with the numbers and we would like to thank everyone who came to visit.

“That’s about 9% up on what we had last year which is absolutely brilliant. I’m really chuffed for the team that we’ve managed to get these figures up.

“We work hard all year to keep the site looking its best and work to preserve it for future generations, so to see it doing so well is amazing.

“I think it goes to show the popularity of Scotland as a whole. It seems to be one of the main destinations right now and certainly Dunnottar Castle is capitalising on that.”

The new website run by Stunning Stonehaven and the positive effects of the AWPR are also factors being attributed to the surge in visitors.

Regarding a possible visitor centre, Mr Wands added: “We could certainly do with a visitor centre.

“The plans are almost ready to be submitted, but not quite, only because we’re trying to get it right.

“We want it to be absolutely spot on so we’re taking our time.”