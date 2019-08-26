Dunnottar is a big hit with castle visitors

Dunnottar Castle is celebrating an award in what could be another record-breaking year.

The popular visitor attraction has received a 2019 Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor in recognition of the consistent achievement of high ratings from travellers.

The designation is presented to around 10% of total businesses on TripAdvisor that have consistently achieved impressive reviews.

It has also led to the award of a Hall of Fame Certificate of Excellence which recognises five consecutive years of strong ratings.

Visitors have been welcomed from all over the UK, Europe and USA.

Deputy castle custodian Martin Gray said: “Our number of visitors to the end of July was 79,900 compared to 71,755 at the same stage in 2018 and it is great to receive this recognition from TripAdvisor, as it reflects the opinions of the castle from our ever-growing number of guests from all over the world.

“All of the staff put in a lot of effort to ensure the castle is kept looking its best and running smoothly, so it is very gratifying to be able to see that visitors have enjoyed their experience here.”