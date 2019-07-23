End of the line for Newtonhill signal box

Hopes of preventing the removal of Newtonhill’s signal box have been dashed.

Network Rail announced recently it was closing and would be demolished.

A number of local residents hoped the signal box could be saved.

But Network Rail has told local Councillor Ian Mollison: “We have not received any expressions of interest from community groups regarding the retention of the signal box.

“As such, our contractors will proceed with removal of the asset.”

Its spokesperson added that the location of the box means that access can be difficult, and leaving the disused box where it is presents a risk of trespass and vandalism.

A bid for Transport Scotland funding has just been submitted by Nestrans for a study into which stations south of Aberdeen could be opened.

It would tie in with the new Aberdeen crossrail service from Montrose to Inverurie.

Councillor Mollison said Network Rail’s decision on the signal box was disappointing, but not totally unexpected.

He added: “However, if anyone has a good plan which could save the box, then they should act quickly.”