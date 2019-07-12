Ethan is up for the challenge

A Mearns Beaver Scout has received a top award for completing the Three Peaks Challenge - at the age of six.

Ethan Brooks achieved the amazing feat in April and was recently presented with his Scouting badge at a ceremony in Inverbervie.

Conquering the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales is a feat of stamina and determination for even the most seasoned climber.

But Ethan scaled Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike with dad Matthew, who believes his son is the youngest Scot to achieve the trio of climbs.

The pair unfurled a banner when they reached the summit of Scotland’s highest peak.

Matthew, 38, who did the challenge when he was younger, said there were no words to express how proud he was of his son.

And the praise was repeated when Ethan was presented with his Three Peaks Challenge badge by the Scouts’ regional commissioner for North East Scotland, Dougie Simmers.

Mr Simmers said: “Ethan’s achievement surpasses what most people can ever hope to achieve in a lifetime, and he’s still a Beaver Scout.

“To climb the three peaks Ben Nevis, Scarfell and Snowdon at this early age is truly remarkable.”

He added: “He’s a role model for all Scouts and young people. I look forward to following Ethan’s future climbing adventures.

“Scouting allows all our boys and girls to experience adventure and continues to provide our youth with skills for life.”

Participants in the Three Peaks Challenge attempt to climb the highest mountains of Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours.

Walkers climb each peak in turn, and are driven from the foot of one mountain to the next.