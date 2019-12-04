Euan ‘offers’ career advice

A Mearns student has just published a book focusing on career and life advice.

Euan Lownie, 21, started creating the paperback, ‘Never, Ever Take Anybody’s Advice on Anything’, when he was in his last year at Stonehaven’s Mackie Academy.

He is now in his fourth and final year studying MA Scottish Studies at Edinburgh University.

Euan, from Inverbervie, told the Leader: “I started creating the book in my last year at school when everyone had to start thinking about job prospects.

“Myself and many of my peers were unsure of what they wanted to do and those who had an idea in mind were often unsure of how to reach their employment goals.

“I thought it would be useful to have a book filled with career advice to help with this and so I set about asking Scots who had succeeded for their career advice.

“The book is therefore a collection of responses to the question: What advice would you give to someone starting out in your field of work?”

It includes advice from a wide range of careers and is in many ways a celebration of Scottish talent today.

The book features writing from Alan Cumming, Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches, Stuart Hogg, Dame Sue Black, Irvine Welsh, Edith Bowman, Sir Chris Hoy, Alex McLeish and many others.

It covers fields including sport, science, fashion, food and drink, and the arts.

‘Never, Ever Take Anybody’s Advice on Anything’ is priced at £10. Proceeds will go to the charity Social Bite.