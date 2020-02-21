Father and son plan cycle challenge for charity

A father and son are gearing up for a gruelling cycle challenge for charity this summer.

Andy Brooks, of Stonehaven, and dad Dave, who lives near Bristol, are aiming to cover Land’s End to John o’ Groats in a fortnight in June.

The pair will be raising money for mental health charity Mind and have set a target of £5000.

Andy, 40, took to cycling about six years ago when he was diagnosed with a heart condition that meant the fitting of a pacemaker.

The dad-of-two said: “Prior to that, I was doing a lot of running and triathlons but the heart condition was a bit of an eye opener and a challenge mentally. It means I try to stay within myself and not push ‘competitively’

“That’s when I started these ideas of not letting it get in the way and trying to do challenges to raise money for worthy causes but also sticking to the limits that my heart can deal with.”

Andy, an energy company project manager, said: “My dad and I have always wanted to do Land’s End to John o’ Groats and as he turns 70 this year we really felt we needed to get on and do it.

“I’m really proud that he is willing to join me one last time and very much looking forward to spending some time on the road with him in June.”

On raising funds for Mind, he explained: “We both have experience within our close family of issues surrounding mental health and given its importance and the requirement for us to be equally strong in our own mental strength to complete the event, it seemed like a really nice link.”

The intrepid riders are no strangers to fundraising cycling ventures, racking up a number of events.

In 2015 Andy rode with a work colleague from Aberdeen to Edinburgh over three days, raising £3400 for Erskine Charity.

With Dave, he took part in 2016 Ride London (100 miles in a day) for Bloodwise and Bowel Cancer UK, bringing in £2400.

The following year father and son covered London to Paris, over four days and 300 miles, for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), raising £3600.

Last year Andy and a friend did Coast to Coast in a Day - Seascale to Whitby (150 miles and a 4500-metre climb) - for Cycle for Sam, gathering £4500.

They were raising money in memory of Stonehaven boy Sam Dorrance, who passed away aged five in 2016 after battling a brain tumour.

Anyone wanting to support Andy and Dave’s June challenge can visit www.justgiving.com/lejogcycle4mind.