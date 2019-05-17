Feein’ Market is set for its big day

Stonehaven and District Lions Club is making good progress with preparations for this year’s Feein’ Market, which will take place on Saturday, June 1.

It will be the 46th market since it was reinstated by the local business association and the 19th year in which the Lions have been at the helm.

The Lions Club has announced that the main sponsor for the 2019 event is Aberdeenshire builder Kirkwood Homes.

There will be a wide range of stalls – more than 70 in total – both in Market Square and surrounding streets, and also in the town hall.

Event convener David Lawman of Stonehaven and District Lions Club, told the Leader: “As well as being a fantastic day out, the Lions recognise the benefits that putting on the event brings to the town, both by providing the opportunity for many local community groups and charities to raise much-needed funds and also the increased foot fall in many local businesses on the day.

“We look forward to welcoming folks to this year’s Feein’ Market and hope they enjoy the day in Stonehaven.”

A wide variety of entertainment is being lined up in the Square and in the town hall.

This will include the pipes and drums, local dance groups, and a selection of local bands performing.

Organisers are delighted that Mackie Academy will be part of the programme, continuing the tradition of allowing talented young people to entertain for the town.

Plans are being made to increase the number of food vendors and the Lions will have their ‘Lions Den Bar’ with all profits going to local good causes.

The event gets under way at 10am and finishes at 4pm.