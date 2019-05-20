Fettercairn pupils brew up a fundraiser

A group of Mearns youngsters are brewing up an entertaining fundraising initiative this month.

As part of Fettercairn School’s Health Week, pupils are organising a coffee afternoon with all proceeds going to Contact the Elderly, a charity working to combat loneliness amongst the older generation.

The event, to be held in the school on Friday, May 17, at 2pm, involves children in the enterprise group, comprising pupils from P 2-7, and the school’s parent council.

Contact the Elderly will benefit thanks to one of the parents, Arlene Dickson, who is also a volunteer driver with the charity.

It organises, and provides transport to, regular Sunday afternoon tea parties for socially-isolated older people in need of companionship.

The charity has two groups in Laurencekirk, attended by several guests from Fettercairn, and more than 130 others across the country.

Teacher Ian Cormack explained: “Arlene Dickson asked if we would be willing to host a coffee afternoon to raise funds.

“I run the enterprise group and we decided it would be a good project to work on.”

He added: “Pupils contacted local companies to see if they would be willing to donate goods and designed posters advertising the event.

“They also visited the village’s Queen Elizabeth Court sheltered housing complex and invited residents to join us for the afternoon.”

As a result, the event next week promises to be a real multi-generational gathering with pupils from as young as six getting involved along with parent council representatives and some of the village’s oldest residents.

In addition to the usual teas, coffees and baking, guests will have the chance to participate in various games with the youngsters.

Mr Cormack said the children are hoping the community will turn out to support their initiative.

He added: “he concept of Contact the Elderly is so simple, yet so effective – gathering people together for a chat over a cuppa. “It is tackling a very serious problem of loneliness in today’s society but relies hugely on volunteers.

“We’re hoping that our event will boost their funds and help them to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from their work.”

Anyone wanting to find out more about becoming a guest or volunteer of Contact the Elderly in Aberdeenshire, should contact Caroline Peter on 01561 405011 or caroline.peter@contact-the-elderly.org.uk.