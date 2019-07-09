Final phase of Viewmount project

Aberdeenshire Council has lodged plans for the third phase of development works at its historic Viewmount building in Stonehaven.

A two-storey extension and removal of a temporary building will complete the refurbishment of the building which houses local authority offices and a council chamber used by Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee.

Work undertaken earlier this year included refurbishment and creation of accessible access to the council chamber and adjacent rooms along with internal refurbishment and upgrading of existing office space in the existing 1980s two-storey extension.

The phase three extension works will include office space on two floors, an accessible toilet and platform lift for access between floors.

It will be positioned on the site of the temporary building in the south-east corner of the plot, with additional parking spaces being created on the remaining ground vacated by the temporary building’s removal.

Originally a private house built for William Mowat, owner of the former Carron Tan works, Viewmount boasts an underground Cold War nuclear bunker built in the 1980s.