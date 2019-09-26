Finalists in Tourism Awards 2019

The shortlist has been announced for the 2019 Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards (ACSTA).

Among the finalists are the Stonehaven Tourism Group and the town’s Carron to Mumbai restaurant.

The group is listed in the Innovation in Tourism and Working Together for Tourism categories.

Carron to Mumbai is named in the Best Restaurant Experience section.

The awards aim to represent the very best of the region’s tourism businesses and individuals who go the extra mile to ensure guests have a memorable and enjoyable experience.

ACSTA chairman Stephen Gow said: “We’ve seen the awards grow in popularity each year. People involved in the local tourism sector recognise that winning a title at ACSTA is a ringing endorsement of what they do and what they do well.

“The judging panel was once again struck by the range of entrants from across the region, from small one-man operators through to large multi-national organisations.

“It gives a snapshot of the strength and diversity of our local tourism offering and shows that everyone has a role to play in putting Aberdeen city and shire on the tourism map.”

Winners will be announced in November.