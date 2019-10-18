Fire training project given the go-ahead

A major upgrade to Portlethen’s fire training centre has been given the go-ahead.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service applied to Aberdeenshire Council to build three training buildings.

Planners have given the £4 million project the green light.

Iain Morris, SFRS head of asset management, said: “This is a significant investment in facilities at our Portlethen Training Centre.

“Once complete, this state-of-the-art upgrade will further enhance our existing training capabilities across Scotland, complementing our National Training Centre in Cambuslang and a new facility in Newbridge, Edinburgh - which is nearing completion.”

Mr Morris added: “Construction work will be in a phased process with the first phase starting shortly at a cost of £4million.

“This will include a new hot fire training unit and a specialist building for safe working at height training.

“It is estimated that this initial phase will take two years for completion.”

Assistant chief officer for training, Paul Stewart, said: “This investment absolutely underlines our continued commitment to the Aberdeenshire area and the North of Scotland.

“These world-class facilities will allow our firefighters to train in the most realistic scenarios possible, ensuring that they are equipped with the skills to continue protecting our communities from harm.”

In June, as part of the investment programme, a £320,000 training centre was officially opened at the North Anderson Drive station in Aberdeen.

The facility helps crews from throughout the region train in disciplines they would previously have had to travel south to carry out.

It allows them to practice rescues from height, car crashes and collapsed buildings.