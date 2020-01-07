Fireballs usher in 2020 in Stonehaven

Thousands of revellers converged on Stonehaven for the Hogmanay fire festival.

A capacity crowd was in place to witness the time-honoured fireball-swinging through the old town.

And the fiery procession reached a wider audience this time with live coverage as part of BBC Scotland’s Hogmanay schedule.

Presenter Amy Irons hosted the event as the fireball-swingers began their traditional parade along High Street.

Fireballs committee chairman Ross Milne told the Leader: “All went really well and seems to have gone down great with all who attended.

“There was certainly an amazing atmosphere on the street.

“Calm, but cold, weather helped, I think, to encourage people out and we were at full capacity just after 11pm.

“The BBC fitted in really well around the event and they were delighted with the coverage they got.

“Many thanks to all the volunteers, Newtonhill Pipe Band, Guarana Street Band and, new for this year, the dancers from Mrs Lindsay’s school of dance.”

The ceremony has become a bucket list item for many across the North-east and much further afield.

People travel from all over the world to mix with locals for the fire festival.

The ceremony gets under way at midnight and lasts for around 20 minutes before the fireballs are flung into the harbour.

A spectacular fireworks display rounds off the celebrations.