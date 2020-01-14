Flood alerts remain in parts of Aberdeenshire

Flood warnings remain in place for parts of Aberdeenshire as the remnants of Storm Brendan continue to affect the area.

Stonehaven braced itself for flooding on Monday when the fierce storm moved in.

Gusts of more than 80mph were recorded in some places as mountainous seas pounded the East Coast.

Forecasters issued a yellow warning as the storm moved across the country with reports of fallen trees and other debris throughout Aberdeenshire.

Fears grew in Stonehaven that a high tide could cause flooding to seafront properties.

An area of the promenade was cordoned off by police as a precaution while massive waves buffeted the harbour and spilled over the front.

Some residents had barriers installed in their properties and sandbags were distributed to others concerned about the risk of flooding.

However, high tide came and went and concerns about flooding began to ease.

Flood warnings were still in place for coastal areas of Aberdeenshire as winds remain strong.

A spokesman for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said: “Combined with naturally high tides, the sustained winds will create an unusual and dangerous combination of tide, storm surge and inshore waves.

“There is therefore a risk of coastal flooding to all Scotland’s coastal areas.”

Local Councillor Sarah Dickinson said Aberdeenshire Council and other services have been responding appropriately in Stonehaven.

She added: “The high tides combined with the high winds caused by Storm Brendan has led to some overtopping along the waterfront and to the north of the Cowie River in Stonehaven, in particular.

“Aberdeenshire Council and other services have been responding appropriately to deal with the risks to residents, businesses and property and continue to monitor the situation closely.

“These events are a reminder of why we do need to take seriously any indications of increasing risk over time of coastal flooding from rising sea levels associated with climate change.”