Flood project work temporarily halted

Flood protection work in Stonehaven has been temporarily halted to allow the removal of trees.

Unexpected ground conditions discovered in the Cameron Terrace area meant that 15 have had to be taken down. Mature replacement trees will be planted later.

Gavin Penman, projects manager, said: “We have endeavoured to design the scheme around the trees, but unfortunately this has not been possible when we came to the construction stage and it is regrettable that we have had to remove them.

“Several attempts have been made to install metal sheet piles in order to isolate the 15 trees from the excavation works as part of the Stonehaven Flood Prevention Scheme allowing for their retention.

“However, due to ground conditions this has not been possible and, despite exploring other design solutions, no practical solution was identified which would enable the riverbank and trees to be preserved.”

Residents were informed of the suspension of work at the weekend.

An information evening on the flood project will be held on Tuesday, November 19.