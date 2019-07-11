Folk festival treat for Stoney

Stonehaven is ready for three days of music, song and fun as the town is transformed for the annual folk festival.

The popular event on the local calendar gets underway tomorrow and finishes on Sunday.

The ever-pupular Aqua Ceilidh is one of the fun events. Picture: Brian Doyle

There will be a varied programme of activities, many free, throughout the town over the weekend from main stage concerts in the town hall to informal sessions and singarounds in the pubs and around the harbour.

Musically, a wide and diverse range of traditional and contemporary “folk” music and song will be on offer featuring local and international artists.

There will also be a workshop programme using performers at the festival to share their skills and knowledge.

The festival, established in 1989, will also feature fun events including the World Paper’n’Comb Championships on Saturday and the Aqua Ceilidh in the Open Air swimming pool on Sunday morning.

It is run by a dedicated team of volunteers and helpers who ensure all goes smoothly each year.

Treasurer Charlie West told the Leader: “Tickets are selling well and Saturday night at the town hall is already sold out.

“We have sold more international tickets this year which is very pleasing - America, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy and even Wales and Ireland.”

Friday night’s town hall concert features top Irish band Dervish and on Sunday night Duncan Chisholm will be playing with Jarlath Henderson, Hamish Napier and Innes Watson all talented musicians in their own right.

Late night concerts at the Legion on Friday and Saturday night will turn the spotlight on some “new” bands, showing there is still plenty of enthusiasm and life in “traditional” music.

The workshop programme on Saturday and Sunday will be led by festival guests.

A special event for 2019 - the Falkland Traditional Music Festival is taking a year out and is holding the annual Bothy Ballad competition in Stonehaven.

Full details can be found at www.stonehavenfolkfestival.co.uk.

The festival office will be in the Upper Town Hall from tomorrow (Friday) lunchtime, and for ticket inquiries call 07480126320.