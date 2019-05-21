Footpath closure for flood work

A footpath near the River Carron will be shut for four months from the end of this month.

The closure is part of ongoing work on the Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme (FPS).

The path, which links Dunnottar Avenue to the White Bridge, will be shut from Monday, May 27, until the end of September.

This is to allow site access, meaning a detour for pedestrians.

Those heading for the Invercarron Resource Centre, St John’s Church and Abbeyfield House will be affected.

The diversion route is along Dunnottar Avenue on to Allardice Street, or alternatively across the Green Bridge.

Aberdeenshire Council apologises for any inconvenience caused during the period of the work.

The FPS is designed to protect homes and businesses which have previously been badly affected by flooding around the River Carron.

Major flooding events have occurred in Stonehaven over many years, most recently in 2007, 2009 and 2012, causing the evacuation of residents.

The major project includes construction of walls, embankments, culverts, and alteration to five bridges along the Carron Water, and tributaries, through the town.