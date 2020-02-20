Fordoun gets second defibrillator

Fordoun Defibrillator Group has announced that its second piece of life-saving equipment is operational.

The kit has been installed at Redmyre Primary School and is ready for use.

Pupils received defibrillator and CPR training at a session held by the group.

Its chair, Wayne Evans, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Auquhirie Wind Farm Community Fund, along with Kincardineshire Development Partnership, who administrate the fund, for funding the majority of this defibrillator.

“We would also like to thank head teacher Judith Gronneberg for donating the remaining amount needed from the September sponsored school walk proceeds, and Aberdeenshire Council who have co-operated at every level of discussion and planning of this project.”

Mr Evans added that they now have sufficient funds available to install a third defibrillator and are currently looking for a suitable site in the outlying parts of the village.

Another defibrillator and CPR training session will be announced soon and all residents are being encouraged to attend.