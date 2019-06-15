Fordoun road closed due to fallen height sign

An MP has called on Network Rail to work “urgently” with Aberdeenshire Council to reopen a Mearns road.

Motorists are facing another road closure after a height restriction sign came off the Lower Powburn railway bridge.

The C-class road underneath is now shut until the sign is fixed.

The closure will impact on residents and businesses in Fordoun who have already faced disruption with the Abbeyton Bridge still out of use.

It is understood that Aberdeenshire Council can’t carry out the repairs until it has the necessary agreements from Network Rail, which owns the bridge.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie is working with local councillors to try to speed up the process.

He said: “I have discussed this with local councillors on the ground who are understandably very keen to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

“I have asked Network Rail and the council to work together urgently to get this road re-opened.

“The closure simply serves to highlight how vulnerable Fordoun is to this type of disruption given the ongoing problems with the Abbeyton Bridge.”