Former Mackie Academy pupils receive humanitarian award

A brother and sister who studied in Stonehaven have been awarded an international humanitarian award for work on the border between Thailand and Myanmar.

Former Mackie Academy pupils Stuart Cameron and Irene Croal received the honour from the Burmese Migrant Workers’ Education Committee (BMWEC).

Stuart produced and directed All You Need is Love, a documentary co-produced with Suzy Amis Cameron and narrated by Sigourney Weaver, and filmed over two years on the Thai-Myanmar border.

Irene also received an award from BMWEC for running “All You Need is Love,” a UK-based charity inspired by the documentary and founded by another Cameron sibling, Joyce Burnett.

The organisation focuses on improving the lives of children with special needs who live in and around the border.

Stuart said he was humbled by the award.

He added: “Filming the documentary in Mae Sot changed my life for the better.

“I will forever be grateful to them to opening my eyes to what is really important in our lives, most simply expressed in the title of our documentary.”

Irene said: “The challenges for migrant Burmese families living in Thailand can be overwhelming and if disability and ill health are added to the mix, then they can sometimes feel insurmountable.

Through All You Need is Love’s primary project, Stepping Stones, we aim to make things just that little bit better for children and their families.”