Funding boost for local volunteer group

Home-Start Kincardine has received a huge financial boost after being awarded £15,000 through Scotmid Co-operative’s Community Connect initiative.

The voluntary organisation received the top award by earning the most member votes in Scotmid’s North Region, which takes in Inverness, Dundee, Aberdeen and Perth.

Home-Start Kincardine provides emotional and practical support and friendship to families with at least one child under the age of five in Kincardine and Mearns.

The award was presented at the North Member recent AGM.

The Community Connect funding will be used to help Home-Start Kincardine to establish family groups that will broaden the charity’s support service by bringing families together in different ways.

Home-Start Kincardine board member Ian Anderson said: “We’re both delighted and overwhelmed to have been awarded £15,000 funding through Community Connect -we’re extremely grateful to the Scotmid members who voted for us.

“It is initiatives like Community Connect that provide the invaluable funding we need, allowing us to help and support local families to meet the challenges they face every day.”

Scotmid Co-operative director Sheila Downie highlighted the importance of the awards.

She said: “Congratulations to Home-Start Kincardine and all the latest Community Connect award winners.

“This was the fourth Community Connect awards in Scotmid’s North Region – local charities have now benefited from over £100,000 funding – and it has been phenomenal to see the initiative develop into such a key part of our society.”

The director added: “Our core purpose is to serve our local communities and improve people’s everyday lives and Community Connect goes towards enabling us to achieve those goals.

“We very much look forward to seeing all these projects come to life and working together to improve the quality of life for people in our local communities.”