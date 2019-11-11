Funding boost for Mearns minibus plans

The campaign to provide a replacement community minibus in the Mearns is gathering pace.

A successful coffee morning was held recently in the Masonic Hall, Laurencekirk, with £1,200 taken at the door and through stall proceeds. In addition, a further £1,000 was given in donations on the day and over the previous few weeks.

Mearns Minibus Link (MML) has thanked all who attended, and those who supported the coffee morning with donations of goods and services, and people who volunteered on the morning. The group has also expressed appreciation to those who have made financial donations recently.

A significant number of applications have been made to local and national funding agencies to source sufficient funds for the purchase of a new minibus.

MML was formed to raise money to replace the former community minibus, which broke down last December and was too costly to repair and source parts.

Spokesman Allan Smith said: “As a result of these grant awards, and some significant donations from the local community, we are now heading towards a bank balance of approximately £34,000.

“This makes significant progress towards our target of £43,000 required to get a new minibus on the road.

“Beyond that figure, the campaign to finance the operating and maintenance costs of the minibus will continue to ensure the successful operation of a service throughout the Mearns.”