Funding for Mearns groups

Councillors have unanimously approved grant funding totalling £16,000 for two Mearns causes.

Members of Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee granted £8,000 to Stonehaven-based Mackie Rugby Club towards the £24,000 cost of purchasing used portable cabins which it is converting into a gymnasium, changing facilities and physio room.

The club’s president Neil Foster told councillors at their meeting last week that the club’s membership has soared from 170 nine years ago to 425, with ages ranging from five to 18 years.

He said the much-needed facilities would also be open for use by other community uses including pilates, yoga and Metafit.

Meanwhile, the Auchenblae Parks Committee has also been awarded £8,000 towards the £18,000 cost of repairing a Vertidrain machine, purchasing a golf fairway mower and legal fees.

The registered charity is responsible for maintaining a wide range of recreational facilities throughout the village – most of which have been gifted to the community over many years.

Chair Jim Titmuss explained to councillors that the facilities include a football pitch, pump track and bike trail, adventure playground, bowling green, tennis courts and a nine-hole golf course.