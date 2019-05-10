Gary’s best foot forward for charity

A Mearns man has started a 500-mile walk for charity.

Gary Marsden, of Auchenblae, is undertaking the Scottish National Trail in support of the women’s equality organisation Smart Works.

He set off on Sunday and over the next six weeks or so aims to cover the 537 miles from Kelso in the Borders to Cape Wrath in Sutherland.

The route passes through the Southern Uplands to Edinburgh and Glasgow before heading into the mountainous terrain of the Trossachs, Cairngorms and north western Highlands.

Gary has been a keen walker since he was a youngster, joining the school hiking club in the 70s.

Since then, he has gone on to complete treks in Greenland, Nepal and Morocco as well as many other countries across the world.

Gary hopes to raise £537 - the length of his hike.

Smart Works’ aim is to advance the equality of women in the UK by providing supportive activities to address the barriers that women face in moving into/back to employment.

These activities aim to limit the disadvantage to women by providing emotional and practical support that is tailored to address self-esteem and low confidence with a view to assisting them into work.

The Scottish National Trail starts in Kirk Yetholm, at the end of the Pennine Way.

The route combines sections of other familiar long distance walking routes including St Cuthbert’s Way, the Southern Upland Way, the Forth and Clyde Canal Pathway, the West Highland Way, the Rob Roy Way and the Cape Wrath Trail.

Created by walker Cameron McNeish, it was officially launched in October, 2012.

If you want to support Gary, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gary-walk.