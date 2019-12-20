Green light for nursery projects

Kincardine and Mearns Committee has approved a £200,000 investment in local nursery provision.

Enhancements and improvements will be made at Auchenblae School, Drumoak School, Hillside School, Lairhillock School and Crossroads Nursery.

The projects seek to improve the facilities available for children, including upgrades to outdoor spaces.

It supports the ongoing rollout and development of Early Years provision in Aberdeenshire ahead of the commencement of 1140 hours expansion from August, 2020.

All work is anticipated to be completed by the end of the Easter holidays.

Meanwhile, the committee has also approved the appointment of Morrison Construction as the main contractor to build a nursery at Fishermoss Primary School, which will become the first of the new-build nurseries to be delivered via the 1140 Early Years Programme framework.

Work will include the construction of a new 48-place standalone nursery with landscaped outdoor play area, alterations to the existing primary to upgrade the shared activity spaces and creation of a new multi-sensory space.

Existing temporary accommodations and associated ramps will be demolished.

The work is due to start in January and scheduled for completion by August, 2020.

Committee chair Councillor Wendy Agnew said: “These projects represent a tremendous investment in our nursery provision which will benefit future generations of children.”