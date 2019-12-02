Hillside School  extension will be started in January

Work on the extension of Hillside School in Portlethen, worth an estimated £850,000, is to begin next month.

The project is part an ongoing programme of investment into Aberdeenshire’s school estate.

Four new classrooms have been added to the school and are expected to be ready for use in time for the new school year next August.

The extension is to support a rising roll at Hillside, which will continue to operate normally during the construction phase.

Around £15 million will be spent on major enhancement projects across the learning estate during this academic year.

It will include work to refurbish part of Banchory Academy to create new learning spaces following the opening of Banchory Sports Village, refurbishment of Fraserburgh Academy, and an extension of Premnay School. The £55 million Inverurie Academy Community Campus is also due to open in 2020.

Craig Clement, head of resources and performance for the education and children’s services team, said: “There’s certainly a lot of work ongoing, and we’re very proud of our commitment not just to investing in schools but creating the best possible learning spaces and learning experiences for our pupils.

“These works follow our nationally-recognised primary school building brief which puts accessibility as well as outdoor learning and supporting the curriculum at the core of everything we do.”