Homes plan gets go-ahead

A plan for five new homes south of Stonehaven at Mill of Uras has been approved despite local residents’ opposition.

Elgrun Ltd wants to build five two-storey homes and garages on land near The Boat House at The Kriek.

Twelve letters of objection raised issues of increased traffic, potential accidents at the A92 junction, drainage problems, impact on nature, noise disturbance and pressure on the local school.

Planners recommended approval to Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee.

On behalf of the applicant, Michael Lorimer said: “My client brought these plans up to support Catterline School as it had been struggling with pupil numbers. This is a sensitive and high quality development that has a contemporary design.

“There are a number of developers interested in the site who are keen to get started and bring the project to completion in the short-term.”

Resident Phil Murray told councillors: “Over the years local residents and the community council have raised a number of objections to additional housing in the area. Key issues include flooding and increased traffic, and this site is also adjacent to an equestrian centre which could be at risk.

“There is real concern regarding traffic as the entrance to the development is via a single-track road which joins the A92 at a dangerous junction.”