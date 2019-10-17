Hotel and school sign partnership

A Deeside hotel has signed an agreement with Portlethen Academy which will see them working in partnership as part of the Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) initiative.

Maryculter House and the school will combine to bridge the gap between education and the workplace.

The agreement, signed by Maryculter House managing director, Peter Walker, and Portlethen Academy head teacher, Neil Morrison, establishes a new relationship between the hotel and the school.

It will have a direct impact on the curriculum and the learning of pupils in the long-term. Following the signing, a working session was also held for 20 teachers.

Maryculter House will work with the school to roll out a number of events, initiatives and opportunities, aimed at giving young people experience across the spectrum of the hospitality and tourism industries.

Pupils will also have the chance to get involved with hotel-run events such as the Ghillies’ Lunch, part of the hotel’s support for the River Dee Trust.

Mr Walker said: “All of us at Maryculter House are very much looking forward to working with the staff and pupils at Portlethen Academy – it’s part of a long-term commitment that will integrate the hotel into the school’s community.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to share our knowledge, experience and expertise, and hopefully inspire the next generation to pursue a career in this industry.”

Mr Morrison added: “We place great value on our partnerships, as they allow us to give our young people real experiences of the world of work.

“This partnership with Maryculter House is a fantastic opportunity to link with a leader in the key growth area of hospitality and tourism.”