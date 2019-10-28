It’s Strictly Christmas for The Bungalow

A Stonehaven care facility is already looking ahead to its Strictly Christmas.

The Bungalow will host the dance event at the town hall on Friday, November 29 at 7.30pm.

Seven couples will compete to be crowned champions of the dance floor, while raising funds for service users.

The Bungalow is a purpose-built care home for adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

Service manager Kathleen Keith said: “We would love as many people as possible to come and join us for an evening of sequins and sparkle.

“Previous years have not disappointed and we are immensely proud of the support received from the community for our Strictly events.

“The fundraising objective is to raise awareness of the support services The Bungalow offers, and combine a fun event with unmatched entertainment for the community.”

Barney, from Ballroom Barney, has been coaching the couples in a variety of steps.

Tickets priced £15 can be bought by contacting Doreen Hall or Nicolle Caldwell on 01569 762 213, or emailing thebungalow@crossreach.org.uk.