Joint celebration for Pillar and ECVG

Drumlithie-based East Coast Viners Grain (ECVG), one of the key players in the Scottish animal feed industry, has partnered with Pillar Kincardine.

The mental health charity and ECVG are marking their respective 50th and 30th anniversaries.

Staff and friends participated in a sponsored cycling event on August 16 in an effort to promote positive mental health and raise funds at the same time to support the charity’s numerous activities in the community.

ECVG have also taken the progressive approach of asking Pillar Kincardine to deliver a series of Mental Health Awareness talks to their workforce of more than 60 employees aimed at encouraging and supporting their staff to understand more about how to look after their mental health and that of their family, as much as they do their physical health.

Pillar Kincardine regularly delivers Mental Fitness Workshops to local community groups, organisations and schools as part of their preventative work where participants learn how to recognise the signs of stress, anxiety and depression in both themselves and others, what to do to help themselves and if necessary, how to access further help before any issues spiral out of control.