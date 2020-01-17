Kinneff hosts special Burns night

A traditional Burns supper with a fundraising focus will be held in Kinneff Village Hall.

The guest speaker at the Kinneff and Catterline event on Friday, January 24, will be local MSP Liam Kerr.

Local causes to benefit will be the village hall, and Milltown Community Workshop, Arbuthnott.

The event came from a working partnership between Dave Ramsay, of Mearns Heritage Services, and John Forbes, Slains Park, Kinneff, with catering and catering support supplied by Castleton Farm Shop and Cafe, Fordoun.

Dave said: “We have many great reasons and connections to celebrate Burns in the Mearns, not the least of which is the fact that the father of Robert Burns, William Burnes, was born at Clochnahill in the parish of Dunnottar in 1721.

“He left the family farm for Edinburgh, and eventually to Alloway in Ayrshire, where the story of Robert Burns, our national bard, begins.

“Having Liam Kerr with his North-east connections as our guest speaker, along with an experienced team of Burns speakers and enthusiasts, provides all the ingredients for a great evening to celebrate Burns in the Mearns, and also support local good causes.”

Mr Kerr and Dave felt that in order to feel “grounded” for the delivery of the Burns supper, it was important to go back to the roots of the story of Burns with a visit to his ancestors’ graves in the old kirkyard at Glenbervie.

The evening programme will follow the format for a traditional Burns supper but there will be a few new elements to acknowledge the rich heritage connections of Burns with the Mearns.

Mr Kerr said: “I’m honoured to be part of this Burns night in aid of such good causes.

“Working with Mearns schools and other community groups, Dave has done so much to develop understanding of the area’s history.

“The evening promises a fresh perspective on the Bard, the Mearns and all of the tangents and connections in between.”

The evening will be slightly different in dress code, where guests are invited to wear a “Touch of Tartan” to add a different theme.

The hall will feature Burns-related artefacts and banners telling the life stories of the Bard and his father in the context and connections of the area.

Tickets are available by emailing kelly@ecvg.co.uk, or calling 07525 45564 or dave.r.ramsay@gmail.com or call 01569 750730.