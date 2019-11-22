Lathallan pupil shortlisted for geography award

A Lathallan pupil has achieved national recognition in the UK-wide Young Geographer of the Year awards.

Johnshaven-based Iona Benvie saw her 1500-word essay on climate change and ‘where will Geography take you?’ shortlisted from more than 1000 entries by judges at the Royal Society of Geography.

It was the only successful entry from Scotland.

S6 pupil Iona is keen to pursue a career in sustainable development and was presented with her certificate at a recent awards ceremony in London.

Lathallan headmaster Richard Toley said the school was “immensely proud” of Iona.

He commented: “This is an incredible accolade for her and us as a school. We are the only school in Scotland to have a pupil nominated.

“She is one of a number of Senior pupils at our school who are passionate about climate change and the impact it is having on our world and has put her knowledge on the subject to great effect with this award.”

“As a school we care deeply about the environment.

Mr Toley added: “We have held an Eco-Schools’ Green Flag for over a decade and Iona is part of our newly-formed Green Youth group who are making a positive difference within Lathallan, protecting and enhancing the wonderful environment around us.

“She has played a pivotal role in Lathallan’s ambition to become a plastic-free school and I have no doubt that Iona can have a successful career beyond Lathallan. I hope this award inspires her to achieve her full potential.”