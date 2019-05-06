Lathallan pupils on Chilli Pipers’ album

Four pupils from a Mearns school will feature on an album by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers after joining a mass young pipers session in Edinburgh at the weekend.

Lathallan students Lydia Broadley, Rebecca Foster, Hannah Swanston and Poppy Wiltshere, performed Highland Cathedral along with nearly 300 other young pipers as part of a special live recording at Tynecastle Stadium.

Junior pupils Poppy Wiltshere and Hannah Swanston

Their performance went viral on social media over the weekend and will feature as a track on the Chilli Pipers new album Fresh Air, which is due to be released in June.

The Chilli Pipers claimed to be the ‘most famous bagpipe band on the planet’ with seven hit albums, two main stage headline performances at T in the Park and 367,000 followers on Facebook.

And the chance for pupils at Johnshaven-based Lathallan School to play Highland Cathedral, the school song, on a hit band’s album was greeted with open arms by the pupils.

Len Wiltshere, a music teacher at Lathallan, said: “This was an amazing opportunity for our talented young pipers.

“We have adopted Highland Cathedral as our school song so it can be heard on an almost daily basis being played by our pipers at Lathallan.”

He added: “Our pipe band have had some incredible experiences over the years, including playing in New York and in Greenland and this is another unforgettable experience for our pupils.

“The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are one of the most modern and iconic bagpipe bands in the world and it’s incredible to think that our pupils will feature on their album.”

The Lathallan pupils will be named on the sleeve of the Fresh Air album, now available to pre-order.

The Chilli Pipers are an ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards and drummers formed in Scotland in 2002.