Laurencekirk flyover plans go on display

Plans for a new flyover at Laurencekirk are to go on public display.

Transport Scotland has announced the exhibition following the publication of draft orders for the A90/A937 scheme.

It will be held in the Dickson Memorial Hall, Laurencekirk, next Friday from noon to 7pm.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We are continuing to progress the design work for the Laurencekirk Junction Improvement scheme, having let the public see and comment on the preferred option for the junction last summer.

“We are now able to publish draft orders for the scheme – a major milestone in delivering this much-needed upgrade for the North-east.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to attend the exhibition on 10 January to see our proposals or view the material online and give us their views.”

West Aberdeenshire and Conservative MP Andrew Bowie is urging ministers to commit to a start date.

He said: “Motorists and the residents of Laurencekirk have endured this highly dangerous junction for the best part of two decades. The progress on fixing it has been glacial.

“I believe it is only through the constant pressure of people like Jill Fotheringham that the SNP government have caved in to these improvements.

“If this wasn’t in the Mearns, the suspicion has always been that improvements wouldn’t have taken 15 years to secure.

“Once we get to January 10, the next stage is for Transport Scotland to commit to a start date. For the people of Aberdeenshire I will insist on that.”