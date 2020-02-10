Local author’s thriller set in oil industry

A contracts manager in the North Sea oil industry has turned her hand to writing.

Jane Eddie, who lives in Netherley, has just published a novel based around the energy sector.

Black Blood is a gripping thriller which tells the story of Danni, a trainee corporate lawyer who flees her abusive partner in London and ends up in an oil industry on its knees post-Brexit.

In the novel, many companies in Aberdeen have already been forced to sell out to the Russians, but when a prominent CEO is found dead, the number of mysterious deaths offshore have escalated and oil platforms are being targeted by terrorists.

The book has Danni drawing ever-closer to discovering the truth and becoming embroiled in a web of secrets and deceit where doing the right thing could cost her life.

Jane, who works with an Aberdeen-based well abandonment company, has always had a yearning to be an author.

She explained: “During the downturn in the oil market, I became disillusioned with my job and made a conscious decision to do something that made me happy – that turned out to be writing.

“I have had the idea for this novel floating about in my head for about a year and decided it was time to unleash my secret desire to put pen to paper.”

Jane lives in a farmhouse with her partner, four horses and two working cocker spaniels.

Black Blood is a 300-page paperback published by Book Guild Publishing Limited and is priced at £8.99.