Local campaign on council tax debt assistance

A major new campaign has been launched in the local area and neighbouring communities to help people who are struggling to pay council tax bills.

A total of 126 people contacted Kincardine and Mearns Citizens Advice Bureau (KAMCAB) about the issue last year.

KAMCAB estimates that, between them, the households owed a total of around £330,000 to Aberdeenshire Council.

It fears there may be many more people across the area who are suffering in silence.

KAMCAB is concerned that many are unaware that they can save on council tax through reductions, discounts and exemptions.

Those eligible include low income households, disabled people, carers, those living alone and students or apprentices.

The new campaign, being run this month by Citizens Advice Bureaux across Scotland, is urging people to get advice on council tax debt and also to use the Citizens Advice Scotland online tool to check and see savings they can make.

Jane Adams, CAB manager at KAMCAB said: “Debt is a one of the main issues we see here in the CAB, with council tax debt affecting many people in Kincardine and Mearns which is why we are launching this campaign

“There are a variety of ways people can save on their council tax bill, unfortunately people don’t always claim what they are entitled to, perhaps because they don’t know they are eligible or don’t know how to claim – like full exemptions for people, or set discounts.

“So, in this campaign we are urging local people to check to see if they are entitled to save. Remember too that all CAB advice is free, confidential and completely independent.”