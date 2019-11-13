Local groups benefit from windfarm fund

Funding of more than £13,000 was recently handed out at the Hillhead of Auquhirie Wind Farm Community Fund Awards.

Group representatives attended the presentation in Stonehaven to receive support for a wide range of projects.

Fern Community Funds, a leading independent renewable energy developer, established the Hillhead of Auquhirie Community Benefit Fund to back local groups and initiatives.

Funding is available for the community council areas of Arbuthnott; Mearns, Catterline, Kinneff and Dunnottar and Stonehaven and District.

Administered by Kincardineshire Development Partnership (KDP), applications are assessed by a decision-making panel made up of representatives of all four community council areas.

Successful applicants in this round included Catterline Coastal Rowing Club, Kinneff Luncheon Club, Howe O’ Mearns Pipe Band, Fordoun Defribillator Fund, Auchenblae Pre-School, Stonehaven Business Association, Stonehaven Folk Festival, Panthers Basketball Club, Rhythm Nation Dance Companies, Stonehaven and District Men’s Shed.