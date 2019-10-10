Mackie pupils are the top legal eagles

Mackie Academy pupils were crowned top legal eagles in a courtroom competition among Aberdeenshire’s schools.

Students from four secondaries became lawyers, witnesses, court staff, jurors – and even court reporters and press officers – in the 10th annual ‘mock trials’ contest.

They received tips and a verdict on their performance from legal professionals during the day-long event at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Other schools involved were Alford Academy, Ellon Academy and The Gordon Schools, Huntly.

Mackie came out top and pupils Alex Garrett and Georgie Evans were named best lawyer and best witness respectively.

Councillor Gillian Owen, the council’s education and children’s services committee chair, said: “The Aberdeenshire ‘Mock Trials’ give pupils a real insight into the court process.

“The competition has inspired pupils who have taken part in the past to forge successful careers in the legal profession. However, it also gives those participating a snapshot of the support provided by court staff and jurors.”