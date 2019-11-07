Macphie’s anniversary surprise

A Mearns food business delivered an unexpected diamond wedding gift to a couple in Northumberland recently.

Glenbervie-based ingredients manufacturer Macphie surprised Derek and Audrey Parry with a hamper of GlenDelight – one of the company’s best-selling products used as an alternative to dairy cream in cakes and bakes - to make their 60th anniversary celebrations sparkle.

The special delivery came after daughter Jan contacted the firm to ask how she could get her hands on the product her mother and father fell in love with when Audrey, aged 80, worked for bakery chain Greggs in Newcastle.

Derek, 86, has Alzheimer’s and Jane hoped the gift would trigger fond memories.

She explained: “Mum and dad discovered GlenDelight during the 20 years she worked for Greggs.

“My dad’s favourite was sweet finger buns filled with the cream which mum often brought home for him.

“My brother loved them too.

“Her favourite was a cream sponge although when making them up, she’d often have more cream than sponge.

“Filled meringues were a big hit too and we rushed out to buy some when our hamper arrived.”

Macphie’s CSR and engagement executive Louise Shankley said: “We were touched to hear how much Audrey and Derek loved our product.

“We sell business to business so our products aren’t available on shop shelves but with it being such a special occasion, we quickly got to work making up the surprise.”

Jan added: “Mum and dad were overwhelmed by the fact Macphie had gone to so much trouble, including a personalised card. They loved it.”