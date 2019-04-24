Major project on A90 gets under way

A major project is under way to carry out road improvements to two sections of the A90 southbound near Stonehaven.

The £390,000 scheme began on Monday and is expected to take four weeks.

It will involve carrying out drainage and resurfacing improvements on a section of the southbound carriageway near the town.

Bear Scotland teams will also construct a new central crossover section in the central reservation before Cowie Bridge.

Further barrier work will take place at Stonehaven and drainage improvements will be carried out at the southbound slip roads at Spurryhillock.

There will be lane closures during stages of the work, with reduced speed limits also in place to ensure the safety of staff and motorists.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s north-east representative said: “This important £390,000 project near Stonehaven will upgrade the drainage systems and carriageway structure on this section of the A90, helping to create a safer road surface, with resurfacing works ensuring the road continues to operate smoothly.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of both our workforce as well as road users, and we’ll do all we can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.”

He added: “We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams work to carry out these essential works on this stretch of the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journey in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for real time journey information and leaving some extra time to reach their destination.”

The first phase of the project is expected to take eight days, the Cowie Bridge work is due to last ten days, resurfacing is earmarked for three days and barrier installation and slip road drainage five days.

Bear Scotland expects all traffic management to be removed by 6.30am on Saturday, May 18.