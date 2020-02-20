Mearns boy ready to tread the boards

A Mearns boy is all set to rub shoulders with opera’s elite.

Luca Elders, 7, has landed a part in Madama Butterfly which will be performed at the Caird Hall in Dundee next week.

Luca, who is from Inverbervie, will play Sorrow, Madama Butterfly’s son in the production.

The youngster is with Aberdeen-based company Phoenix Theatre.

They were contacted by the Ellen Kent Opera Company looking for local talent for the opera.

Luca’s mum Tina explained: “Phoenix Theatre got in touch with us directly to ask if Luca would be interested.

“As it happens Luca’s older sister, Anea, and one of her school friends, also part of Phoenix Theatre, will play extras in the opera.

“We are all very proud of Luca but, to be honest, it is no great surprise as he has always seemed quite at home on the stage.”

The youngest cast member will get to experience treading the boards in Puccini’s masterpiece in a production featuring international soloists, highly-praised chorus and full orchestra.

Luca will appear opposite acclaimed Korean soprano, Elena Dee, who sings the role of tragic Cio-Cio San.

The Bervie Primary School pupil enjoys singing and dancing and has been learning to play piano.

Madama Butterfly, one of the world’s most popular operas, is Puccini’s tale which the hit West End musical Miss Saigon is based upon.

It will be performed at the Caird Hall on Tuesday at 7.30pm.