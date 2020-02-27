Mearns project to preserve Titanic links

A community move is under way to highlight links between the Mearns and the Titanic.

John (Serge) Cargill, of Gourdon, was a 19 years-old crewman on the Carpathia, which steamed to the rescue as the ill-fated liner went down in 1912.

The young seaman helped save more than 700 people from the icy waters of the North Atlantic, scooping up babies in coal sacks from the doomed ship’s lifeboats.

Mr Cargill was awarded a bronze Titanic medal for his part in the operation.

Now efforts are taking place in the local community to recognise the teenage crewman’s bravery.

Gourdon resident Allan Hay approached Dave Ramsay, of Mearns Heritage Services, offering to donate a model kit set of the Titanic to the local Maggie Law Maritime Museum.

Mr Hay had bought weekly booklets and pieces of kit many years ago but his dream of building the model was never realised.

All that is about to change - through Stonehaven Men’s Shed.

Dave explained: “This was the perfect opportunity to bring together a number of social, community and heritage agendas, where the Men’s Shed could construct Allan’s model.

“It would provide focus and occupation for members, but with a future focus of gifting it back to the Maggie Law Maritime Museum, as a donation as a lasting piece of maritime heritage, and a recognition of the bravery of a local man.”

Chair of the Men’s Shed, Bill Allan, added: “This is an excellent project for the Men’s Shed, and fits in well with our objectives of helping support the local community in general, and in this case the Maggie Law Maritime Museum in particular.”