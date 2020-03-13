Mearns trail run to mark school’s anniversary

A new Mearns coastal trail, run to mark the 90th anniversary of Lathallan School, will launch this weekend.

Nearly 250 runners will take part in Lathallan 9.0 festival on Sunday, with four races at the Johnshaven-based school’s 60-acre grounds.

An adults 9km coastal trail starts at Lathallan before taking in coastal views towards Gourdon and returning for a finish on the steps of 19th century Brotherton Castle, home of Lathallan.

There are also a number of events for pupils with around 100 taking part in the U9s 1.3km, U11s 1.9k and U13s/U15s 3.2k.

Lathallan School marketing communications manager Ewan Smith said: “This is a truly unique event that has attracted interest from some top-class trail runners.

“We completely sold out the 9k event within two weeks and could easily have attracted double that amount if we felt we had the capacity to do so.

“It’s an opportunity to experience what our pupils enjoy on a daily basis by taking in the stunning views of the North Sea while being outside in the idyllic grounds of Brotherton Castle.”