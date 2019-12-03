Mearns windfarm fund benefits local groups

Funding from a Mearns windfarm worth nearly £30,000 was recently handed out to a range of local groups and projects.

A total of 19 groups attended the Meikle Carewe Wind Farm Community Fund Awards at Stonehaven Golf Club.

RES, a leading independent renewable energy developer, established the Meikle Carewe Community Benefit Fund to support local organisations.

Successful applicants from this funding round were: Muchalls Village Association, 1st Muchalls/Newtonhill Scouts, Bourtree Pre-School, Portlethen Town Association, Portlethen Paths Development, Portlethen Moss Conservation Group, Portlethen Men’s Shed, Portlethen Jubilee Hall, The Mearns Singers, 1297 Stonehaven Air Training Squadron, Stonehaven Community Radio, Grampian Tigers Youth Cycling Team, Stonehaven Golf Club, Stonehaven Business Association, Rhythm Nation Dance Companies, Stonehaven Folk Festival, Crathes in Flower, Cookney Public Hall, Blaikiewells Animal Sanctuary and Maryculter Scout Group.

The community fund will open again for applications on July 1, 2020.